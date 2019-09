Multiple agencies have been requested to respond to the report of a possible house explosion in the Town of Grant in Shawano County, just east of Tigerton.

A Shawano County official tells WBAY four medical helicopters have been requested to the scene.

Crews have been called to the intersection of County Highway M and Verg Road.

NewsChannel 7 has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as they are released