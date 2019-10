Fire crews responded to a report of a gas leak in Weston shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A Sergeant with the Everest Metro Police Department tells Newschannel 7 crews were working on installing a fiber optic cable near the 4200 block of Oak Terrace in Weston when they hit a gas line.

There were no injuries. No evacuations were required.

Crews from SAFER and Wisconsin Pubic Service responded to the scene.