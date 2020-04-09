Crews respond to garage fire on Wausau's west side

Firefighters from the City of Wausau are responding to a garage fire on the west side of town.

The call came in around 12:45 p.m. Thursday for a structure near the corner of Russell Drive and 56th Avenue.

The Newschannel 7 photographer on scene said crews appear to be concentrating on the garage and there was a lot of smoke.

As of around 1:15 our crew said the fire appeared to be under control, but the garage was still smoldering.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newschannel 7 for updates as they become available.