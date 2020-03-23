Crews respond to Stevens Point house fire, no injuries reported

The Stevens Point Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a home early Monday morning.

The fire happened on the 700 block of Smith Street near the UWSP campus. Crews were called to the scene at approximately 5:50 a.m. According assistant chief J.B. Moody with the Stevens Point Fire Department, upon arrival crews found visible smoke and flames from both sides of the building.

According to Portage County dispatch they haven't received any reports of injuries and no one was home at the time of fire.

The cause of the fire is has not been released. More information is expected some time today.

