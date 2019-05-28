Two injured in Green Co. school bus crash

Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and three other vehicles in Green County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Monroe Police Department said the crash happened near the intersection of 8th Street and Highway 69 just before 4 p.m. In addition to the school bus, the crash involved a van and two other vehicles. One person on the bus and one person in the van were injured. No word if the person injured on the bus was a student.

Police said another school bus responded to the scene to pick up students.

