Sentry representatives joined community members Monday to break ground on the new Sentry Curling Center in Plover.

The 20,000 square foot facility will house the 200 plus members of the Stevens Point Curling Club.

The club raised more than half a million dollars from members, and in December 2019 Sentry Insurance donated $1.5 million so they could reach their goal.

Their current building was never meant to be a curling club and the club had outgrown its space.