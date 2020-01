Firefighters are at the scene of a shed fire on County Road WW near Wausau in the town of Texas.

The scene is on WW between Town Hall Road and Green Valley Road. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. Friday.

Crews from town of Texas, town of Maine and city of Wausau have responded.

WW is open to traffic.

