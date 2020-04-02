Creating productive spaces as families stay home together because of COVID-19

As everyone adjusts to a new normal of staying at home, it's important to create peaceful, productive spaces, especially when you have parents and kids of different ages all sharing the same home at the same time.

Chief organizing expert at Mercari, Patty Morrissey, disscussed how to maximize your space at home.

"What we are trying to achieve while we are decluttering and creating a peaceful environment is setting up a supportive environment, recognizing all of the functions our home needs to serve for us right now, " she said.

Morrissey added that it's not just a respite from our life out there, but it includes everything from school and work spaces to places we go for a retreat.

"We have to make room. And we're going to make room by decluttering the things that we no longer need. Going through the decluttering process is also going to help us uncover some things that we do need that we've forgotten about. "

She said decluttering can be an every day part of life that involves the entire family.

"There's always things coming in so we need a process to let things go as well."

Morrissey said that selling you stuff is one of the most sustainable ways to declutter right now.

"Especially at this time when we're sourcing our stuff from e-commerce giants. This is a great way to support local people and people who are selling those things and provide things to people who need them right now," she said.

For more information visit mercari.com

