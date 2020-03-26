Create Portage County uses 3-D printers for medical needs

Covid-19 has diminished supplies for health care workers. Luckily members of Create Portage County have stepped up to the task.

"We let the medical community know through personal contacts and through a call out for help if there were any medical organizations that needed supplies that we would be happy to work with them and produce what's needed," Create Portage County project activator Christopher Klesmith said.

Right now the need for masks and face shields have skyrocketed. The Create crew is developing reusable masks with the use of 3-D printers.

"Normally they would use one mask and throw it away when it starts to get moist. But with this mask we can cut the mask down and use one mask four times," Create Portage County 3-D printing volunteer Barry Calnan added.

The masks and shields can help to fill a major need, but it couldn't be done without the Stevens Point community.

"A lot of the materials and the equipment that we have has been community sourced," Klesmith explained.

"Mid-State, UWSP, Ki Mobility, Boys and Girls Club, plus many individuals from the community bringing their machines here," Calnan added.

The Create group is glad they can provide a service for their community.

"That's what we've been for the entire time. To show what we can do, plus there are people here who really love the community and want to do something for it," Calnan said.

If you would like to reach out to the Create Portage County group to make a donation. You can reach them at this link here.