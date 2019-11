The Wisconsin DOT is reporting two crashes on highways near Wausau, slowing down traffic.

Wisconsin's 511 map shows a crash on the ramp from I-39 South, to Highway 29 eastbound. Traffic is slow in that direction.

Another crash was reported on Highway 51 southbound, near County Road WW. They say lane closures are expected.

Most highways in our area are either snow covered, or have slippery stretches.