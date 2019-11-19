Black ice on Highway 51 in Rib Mountain causes numerous crashes

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office reports a high number of crashes occurred around 6 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 51 in Rib Mountain. The department said the crashes were due to black ice.

The Marathon County Highway Department is responding to this area to address the black ice issues.

As of 7 a.m., the sheriff’s department reports traffic is still slow US-51 in the area of County Highway-NN and County Highway-N.

They urge drivers use caution, slow down, and maintain adequate distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.