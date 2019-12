The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 51 is slowing traffic tonight.

The DOT's 511 map places the crash just south of the exit to Highway 29 West, in the southbound lanes. They say the left shoulder is blocked.

Our crew near the scene says traffic is slow or stopped north of the crash.

Across northern Wisconsin, roads are snow covered or slippery. Slow down, and prepare for a messy commute.