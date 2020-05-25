Girl thrown off bridge in Main Street crash; 17-year-old driver arrested for OWI

Police say a 17-year-old girl from Green Bay was arrested for drunk-driving after a crash on the Main Street Bridge flung her passenger into the river.

A girl rescued from the Fox River after a crash on Green Bay's Main Street Bridge is brought ashore at CityDeck (Photo: Jeff Van Straten)

Video from the Titletown Brewing Company weather camera shows a car turning from Washington Street on to Main Street, swerving and ultimately hitting a guardrail near the bridge tender's tower. It's followed by a splash in the water.

Police say a boater who happened to be nearby pulled the crash victim -- who is also a 17-year-old girl from Green Bay -- out of the water. She's expected to survive her injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI causing injury.

The crash happened at about 5:30 A.M. and closed the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge. Motorists could use one of the other downtown bridges to get across the Fox River until Main Street reopened just before 6:30 A.M.