1 dead after Rib Mountain parking lot crash

Law enforcement officials have confirmed to NewsChannel 7 that a woman has died from injuries sustained in a parking lot crash in Rib Mountain Sunday afternoon.

Lieutenant Ted Knoeck with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department said that one of the two victims involved in the 4-car crash died from her injuries at a local hospital. The other person injured in the crash is currently in the hospital with what officials call "severe" injuries.

Officials are clearing the scene, which is in the parking lot near Kohl's and Olive Garden.

Speed is a suspected factor, however an investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing at this time. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for updates.