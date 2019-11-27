Crandon sex offender facing federal child pornography charge

The U.S. Department of Justice says 35-year-old Justin Bula, a registered sex offender, is facing a federal charge of distributing child pornography.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says a federal grand jury indicted Bula Tuesday. He's accused of distributing child pornography in April of 2018.

The indictment says Bula is also accused of possessing child pornography in March of 2019.

Bula was convicted of possession of child pornography in Forest County Circuit Court in 2015, which makes him a lifetime sex offender.

If he's convicted of the federal charge, he could face between 15 and 40 years in federal prison.