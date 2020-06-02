Crandon man bikes 2.5 hours to work, community raises nearly $15K for car

What started as a fundraiser to purchase a used, but reliable car for man riding his bike 5 hours a day to get to and from work has had an incredible response the community.

James Aldridge in Crandon, Wisconsin, on May 30, 2020. (WSAW)

Organizer Scott Brass said nearly $15,000 has been raised and it’s looking like James Aldridge will receive a brand new car.

Brass shared a video on Facebook last month stating Aldridge could be seen biking from Crandon to Rhinelander for work everyday—a 2.5 hour trek each way. Brass said because Aldridge had to bike in snow, rain and the dark, he and other residents were concerned for the man’s safety.

Donations are still being collected with the intent to fund a year’s worth of car insurance and gas to thank Aldridge for his dedication as a CNA.

Brass is accepting donations through Paypal, Venmo and Facebook.

