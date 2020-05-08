Cranberry farmers adjust to cold temperatures

It may look like a pond, but cranberry farmers are just doing what's best for the cranberries.

“With the cold temperatures usually we run sprinklers," said Dempze Cranberry Company Owner Rocky Biegel. "With the extreme temperatures that we have to go ahead and flood our beds up.”

The water moderates the temperature and keeps the cranberry buds safe.

“They’re not gonna die because we protected them," said Biegel. "We take precautions now, so we can have a bountiful harvest.”

Biegel said that he normally floods the beds in order to clean excess debris, so it’s not an unusual process, but it takes a lot of manual labor.

“It was a 10 hour day of just trashing today that we would be doing something else,” said Biegel.

Biegel added that he is probably going to keep the cranberries in the water for about four days. A move that has its benefits.

“It actually saves us money rather than running our diesel pumps and running our electric,” said Biegel.

Once it’s time to drain the water, Biegel’s farm will return to business as usual.

“Cranberry vines are a plant that are native to Wisconsin," said Biegel. "They have an internal clock, and they know not to get too far ahead.”

Biegel added that the harvest isn’t until October, so the cranberries have plenty of time to grow.