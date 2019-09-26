Craft Brewery Day celebrated across the state

Cheers were going around across the state, Thursday, for Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day, capping off a tour of the state and highlighting the importance of these small businesses.

Celebrating Craft Brewery Day in Stevens Point on September 26, 2019 (WSAW Photo)

Mosinee Brewing Company was one of the eight breweries that were recognized in Thursday's celebration.

Owner, Jacquelyn Forbes-Kearns, said, "This is a big celebration for us. There are a lot of breweries in Wisconsin and we have great relationships with them. We are very very honored to be highlighted."

Of the eight sites visited, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has given financial assistance to six -- including Mosinee Brewing Co., totaling more than $1.3 billion.