WEDC leaders to celebrate Craft Brewery Day with stop Thursday in Mosinee

Governor Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and WEDC leaders

will celebrate Craft Brewery Day with eight stops in Wisconsin.

WEDC leaders will stop at Mosinee Brewery Company during a statewide tour that includes eight stops. Gov. Evers will make a stop in La Crosse.

The public is invited to join the Wisconsin Craft Brewery Day celebration. According to a news release, a “Statewide Cheers” at will be held at 4:30 p.m. on social media.

Participants are encouraged to post a picture of them hoisting a Wisconsin craft beer at their local craft brewery with the hashtag #WICraftBeer. Gov. Evers will lead the statewide “Cheers” event from La Crosse.