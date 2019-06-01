Cows on the Concourse kicks off June Dairy Month

The 40th annual Cows on the Concourse event kicked off June Dairy Month at the Capitol on Saturday to celebrate Wisconsin's dairy industry.

Kids and their families could pet the cows and calves and ask questions about dairy farming and where dairy products come from.

"Wisconsin is known as America’s Dairyland and I think a lot of people know that, so this is their opportunity to really learn more about the history and culture and why we should celebrate WI dairy, and there’s no better way to do that than to actually meet a real, live dairy cow," said Sydney Endres, public relations committee co-chair for the event.

Families could also enjoy some fresh grilled cheese, ice cream and other dairy products from vendors set up around the square.

"[I'm] just really glad that this kind of event exists so that the kids can experience the farm as well as the Downtown Madison at the same time," said Sarah Sherman, who brought her 3-year-old son Rory to the event.

Dairy month is just beginning, and there will be plenty of events celebrating the dairy industry throughout the month. To find out what's happening in your area, click here.