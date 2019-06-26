Cows break into the Mid-Continent Railway Museum in Sauk County

Employees at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum got quite the surprise on Tuesday morning when a gang of cows wandered onto the grounds of the museum.

According to the office manager Jeffery Lentz, another employee got a call at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday he got a phone call from the museums train conductor telling him a herd of cattle made their way onto the grounds.

When Jeffery got there, other employees at the museum were trying to manage the situation and keep the dozens cows from getting into any more trouble.

They called the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office for help.

In the museum’s surveillance video you see the cows hoofing it back and forth. After about two hours of “udder” madness the cows were herded back on to the farm.

Nancy Kaney, an employee at the museum, said when she asked the farmer why the cows would come to the museum, the farmer responded “the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.”

None of the animals were hurt. None of the exhibits at the museum were damaged. However, the herd did leave some cow pies behind.

