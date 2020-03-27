Court processes continue during pandemic, some hearings put off

The former Lincoln Hills School inmate who was convicted of beating teacher, Pandora Lobacz in 2017 is hoping to get a lighter sentence, saying the sentence he got, was not the deal he agreed to.

Carlos Gonzalez, 20, took a plea agreement with the state when he was convicted in 2018. He filed a post-conviction motion to be resentenced to the terms of his actual plea agreement. He alleges that his attorney was not effective, which is guaranteed by the sixth amendment in the U.S. Constitution.

He claims his attorney "failed to object to the state's breach of the plea agreement at his sentencing hearing, in particular when the prosecutor stated that the recommended sentence was the 'minimum and appropriate sentence' and that he did not 'think any less would be sufficient.'"

He and the rest of the parties "appeared" in court Friday, largely remotely either by phone or video due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first 15 minutes of his motion hearing was spent figuring out how to proceed with the agenda, ensuring everyone could be heard. Gonzalez ultimately had to be muted for most of the hearing due to loud audio interference but was unmuted when he needed to speak.

The court went into a short recess so Gonzalez could speak privately with his attorney to discuss whether he wanted to continue the court hearing remotely or in person. Gonzalez told the court he wanted the hearing to happen in person, but due to state supreme court and local pandemic orders, that hearing cannot take place until at least late May.

"The courthouse is open. We are conducting hearings, but it's been at a slower pace," Lincoln County Circuit Court Judge Robert Russell told NewsChannel 7 after the hearing.

Russell said the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered in-person proceedings, with a few exceptions, as well as required all jury trials adjourned until late May. He explained very few court proceedings have had to be rescheduled or canceled because they largely have the technology to continue. However, there are some additional challenges.

"Emily, it's been an education," he confessed. "I had no idea what Zoom was until last week."

He said he is constantly in contact with attorneys to ensure the rights of defendants are not violated during this time and that time limits are observed. By keeping scheduled court appearances through the phone and video technology the courthouse has, it also will help the court system from being overloaded more than it already is.

"That's a concern, you're right, when we look at what's the calendar going to look like in May, or June, July, or August, I suspect it's going to be very busy," Judge Russell said. "And you are right, district attorneys' offices are short-staffed, public defenders' offices are short-staffed and it will be a burden on the system."

For people who need to file paperwork in person or do not have access to the internet or a computer, you are able to drop off paperwork at the north entrance of the courthouse. Information about how the courthouse is currently operating during the pandemicis available online and at that north entrance of the courthouse.

All of the court video included in this story was recorded in September, 2018.