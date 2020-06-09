Court grants injunction allowing Maple Grove to remain open next year

Maple Grove Charter School will remain open for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a Facebook post update from Principal Dawn Nonn.

Nonn wrote Maple Grove, Inc and the Governance Board were given an injunction Tuesday.

“This means that Maple Grove will be open next year. While there is work on our end to sort out the specifics, the news is good. Please continue to watch for updates as they become available,” the post read.

In January, the Friends of Maple Grove Governance Council unanimously made a motion to begin talks of detaching from the Merrill School District after the district threatened to close the school due to financial concerns.

