Court documents show Jeffrey Levasseur's discharge from 'sexually violent person' label

Forest County court records show why convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Levasseur is no longer considered a "sexually violent person."

Levasseur was convicted of child sexual assault in Minnesota and Forest County in the 1990s. Following his convictions, a judge ordered Levasseur be committed under Wisconsin Chapter 980. According to court documents, he has been discharged from his commitment and supervision as of Nov. 30.

According to the Department of Health Services, being committed as a sexually violent person means Levasseur was determined to have a mental disorder that makes him more likely than not to commit additional acts of sexual violence. So, he was sent to Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center where he was considered a patient.

His level of mental disorder was assessed and a treatment plan was made to lower his risks of reoffending. If patients there show progress in their treatment and meet the requirements, they can be eligible for supervised release. The supervised release program allows patients to be housed in the community, heavily supervised by the a DHS special agent and the Department of Corrections, with the first year often equivalent to house arrest. Treatment would also continued for those in the supervised release program.

To be on supervised release, however, DHS has to find a place for patients to live. DHS assessed thousands of places for him to live over several years before a judge approved a home in Crandon in Oct., 2018.

Court documents obtained by 7 Investigates show in Feb., 2019 a clinician was approved to examine Levasseur for his mental condition.

"Re-exams reflect the professional opinion of the the person who completed the report and address the legal issues that exist in Chapter 980 cases: (A) Does the person still meet the commitment criteria as a Sexually Violent Person? (B) Does the person meet the statutory criteria [s.980.08 (4) (cg)] for supervised release?"

The clinician also assessed his treatment progress "including information on the following issues: (A) the specific factors associated with the person's risk for re-offense; (B) whether the person has made significant progress in treatment; (C) the ongoing treatment needs of the person; and (D) any specialized needs or conditions that should be considered in future treatment planning."

The clinician determined he had made significant progress in treatment and could be released. The judge agreed that the state could not "establish by clear and convincing evidence that Levasseur remains a sexually violent person." He ordered in May, 2019 that Levasseur remain in the supervised release program until Nov. 30, 2019 and at that point would no longer have any supervision and be discharged as a sexually violent person.

Levasseur will remain a registered sex offender for life, but he is no longer supervised like many other sex offenders living throughout the country. For the six days he has been unsupervised, the register indicates he is in compliance with sex offender laws.