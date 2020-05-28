Court docs: Texting was a factor in fatal Adams County hit-and-run

Investigators say a 41-year-old man was looking at his cellphone when he struck and killed a young woman walking along an Adams County road on May 17.

Matthew Olson is charged with homicide by negligent operation of vehicle and hit-and-run. He remains in jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

An obituary identified the victim as Allison Joy Frystak, 18. In lieu of flowers, the family was requesting donations to establish a memorial in Ally's name. She was a 2019 graduate of SPASH.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. May 17 on the 1200 block of State Highway 13 in the Town of Big Flats.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle, driven by Olson, 41, was heading north on State Highway 13. Deputies said Olson hit a female who was walking on the east shoulder of the road with a male. A man told investigators he saw the suburban swerving prior to the crash and even thought to himself, "I hope it doesn't hit her".

Deputies said Olson then took off. He was later pulled over. Court documents state during the traffic stop Olson told the officer he did not stop because he hit a mailbox. The deputy said ‘you know what you hit’ to which Olson replied, ‘Is she OK?’.

Court documents state Olson said he was sober at the time, but had huffed electric duster before the crash. Olson told investigators he had huffed 'way before' the crash. He did say that he was texting his cousin at the time and due to the rain did not see anyone walking on the road.

A crash reconstruction team found Olson’s suburban was traveling at 62 mph at the time of the crash and no brake was applied after impact.

A clerical court appearance has been scheduled for Sept. 21.

