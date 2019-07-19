Court docs: Teen upset over $40 drug deal arranged baseball bat-beating

A witness told police the baseball bat assault of a 15-year-old boy occurred because the oldest suspect, Michael Hrobsky, 17, had been robbed of $40 in a drug deal.

Hrobsky appeared in Marathon County Court Friday.

Investigators said Hrobsky, a 16 year old Kronenwetter resident, and a 15 year old Weston resident, and a 15-year-old Rothschild resident were taken into police custody in connection with the baseball bat assault of the 15-year-old boy. They were arrested separately late last week. The assault happened July 1 in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue in Wausau.

Police say someone also came forward stating a photo on SnapChat showed the teens wearing bandanas and holding baseball bats.

The other teens remain in custody in Marathon County’s juvenile facilities. Details of their cases are not public. However, the cases could be moved into adult court.

Police say the boy was left in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

On July 3, police said a drive-by shooting occurred in at the intersection of N 1st Street and McIndoe Street. Police say the two cases are connected.. Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old Amanda Lewis with two counts of attempted homicide for her alleged role in a drive-by shooting.

In the related incident from July 1, officers learned the 15-year-old victim was friends of Lewis’ son and was at her address prior to the assault.

Police are also still looking for Maurice Bell “JB”, 32. Bell has ties to both Wausau and Chicago and is also wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Anyone with knowledge of Bell’s whereabouts is asked not to approach Bell, but to contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7811.

Hrobsky remain in jail on $250,000 cash bond.

