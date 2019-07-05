Court docs: Passerby calls 911 for boy, 15, beaten and left in Wausau school forest

Four teens are expected to be formally charged Friday with beating a 15-year-old and leaving him in the woods during the early morning hours of June 30.

Investigators said the alleged victim was picked up by five 19-year-old males just after 2 a.m. The teens told the 15-year-old they were going to rob someone to steal 1 pound of weed. The vehicle drove to the school forest. All but one of the teens exited the vehicle and walked into the woods. That’s when the alleged victim said one of the teens asked if he was the Blood Gang. The alleged victim said he told them he was not, but they began beating him. Court documents state one of the suspects pulled a knife and said, “I’m going to kill you”. The teen was not stabbed.

The 15-year-old was left in the woods after the teens took his cell phone.

The teen walked to County Highway KK and a passerby called 911.

He was treated for injuries at an area hospital.

