Suspect in baseball bat-beating pleads not guilty

The 17-year-old charged in the baseball bat assault of a 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to two counts of child abuse.

Bond has been reduced from $250,000 to $150,000 for Michael Hrobsky.

Investigators said Hrobsky, a 16 year old Kronenwetter resident, and a 15 year old Weston resident, and a 15-year-old Rothschild resident were taken into police custody in connection with the baseball bat assault. The assault happened July 1 in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue in Wausau.

Police say someone also came forward stating a photo on SnapChat showed the teens wearing bandanas and holding baseball bats.

A witness told police the assault occurred because Hrobsky had been robbed of $40 in a drug deal.

Police say the boy was left in critical condition and was hospitalized.

On July 3, police said a drive-by shooting occurred in at the intersection of N 1st Street and McIndoe Street. Police say the two cases are connected. Prosecutors charged a 35-year-old Amanda Lewis with two counts of attempted homicide for her alleged role in a drive-by shooting.

In the related incident from July 1, officers learned the 15-year-old victim was friends of Lewis’ son and was at her address prior to the assault.

Hrobsky is scheduled to return to court Nov. 18.

