Couple streams Oshkosh wedding live for family at home

When COVID-19 meant cancelling their wedding, one couple decided they’d bring the ceremony to their family’s homes.

Saturday, they wed at Good Shepherd Lutheran church in Oshkosh, with family watching from home on Facebook live.

“I was deer hunting, and I wasn’t really looking for deer,” said the groom, Jacob Schroeder, about meeting his wife, Nicole.

After a year and a half of dating, they were ready to tie the knot.

“We couldn’t wait to be married,” said Nicole.

But after the Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, six months of planning for their April wedding ceremony and reception was undone.

“We kind of realized that it wasn’t going to work out the way we had planned,” said Jacob.

“I cried a little bit. I cried the first night that we decided we were going to postpone it. It was a tough decision. It’s something that you’ve worked so hard to plan, and at that point I had almost the whole wedding planned,” said Nicole.

They indefinitely postponed their reception but decided to still marry. Saturday, their families traded a chapel for a chat room, tuning in on Facebook to watch their ceremony, toast them and see their first dance.

“We did a toast with everybody at their house, and we told them to prepare for that,” said Nicole.

They did several practice runs to make sure the whole family could watch the live stream.

“Nobody could have predicted this, so there’s no reason to feel too down about it. Nicky’s kept a really positive attitude and it’s kind of kept me up too. I was actually probably more bummed about it than she was,” said Jacob.

Nicole’s sister Brianna Brey, one of the few able to attend in person, was determined to make it special. She called on songwriter RuthAnn, who’s written for Britney Spears, to send a tune for their first dance.

“I’d say, when life throws you lemons, you toast with lemonade,” Brey said.

To go with the toast, Brey assembled a toilet paper cake. They made light of the situation.

“Just giving other brides a little hope that there’s other ideas, other avenues that they can do,” said Nicole.

The newly pronounced Mr. and Mrs. Schroeder plan to reschedule their reception and may renew their vows when it’s safe for their family to gather.