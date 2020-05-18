County fair cancellations hurting livestock owners

With some Wisconsin county fairs already cancelled due to the pandemic, livestock owners are worried they will not have anywhere to show their animals this year.

One Columbia County family said showing animals is not just a tradition, but it helps set them up financially for the future.

Siblings Kaila and Tyler Cross have been showing cattle and pigs every year since they were little kids. Their parents also grew up showing animals.

"Come out here with my animals, it's the first thing I do in the morning," Kaila said, adding, "It makes me happy to take care of them."

COVID-19 has drastically changed this year's routine.

"We would have started showing back in that April, May range," Tyler explained.

However, livestock shows in May and some in June have already been cancelled.

"[It has] for sure been different not loading up as a family on a Saturday or a Sunday morning and driving a couple hours to go to a show," Tyler described.

The family still plans to show animals at the Columbia County Fair and the Lodi Agricultural Fair, but they worry those events will get shut down too.

"It's been rough, I mean it's kind of what my sister and I live for," Tyler said.

Showing animals goes beyond the experience for this family. Money from livestock auctions goes toward Kaila and Tyler's college funds and other farm expenses, like food for livestock.

"I use mine to just go for animals next year or taking care of the animals still for this year," Kaila said, explaining that the money she earns allows her to buy animals to show the following year.

For now, Kaila and Tyler are still doing what the love every day - working with their animals.

"We're going to keep doing it, we're going to keep trying our hardest," Tyler said.

Both said they hope things get better soon.

"We've put a lot of time and effort into the animals that are in the barns and hopefully we at least get to exhibit them somewhere," Tyler said.

The Columbia County Fair Board is meeting Monday night. Board president Paul Becker told NBC15 the board will discuss plans for the fair, but he could not say whether they will make a final decision that night.