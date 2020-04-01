Country star, Wausau West grad offering "Quarantine Stream"

The music industry, like many others, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. With restaurants, bars and other concert venues closed for the foreseeable future, artists have found themselves out of work, however, as rising country start Brett Westgrove explains, they’re not all out of options.

“The whole reason I do what I do; why I do music and why I get up on stage is so I can make the people in the audience smile,” said Westgrove. “Music has always done that for me and I want to be able to give that back and help people do that.”

Back in central Wisconsin and self-quarantining for two weeks to protect his family and others in the area, Westgrove is giving back. Virtually.

The Wausau West graduate has started a new talk/concert series on his social media pages that allows fans to live chat with him as well as request songs. It’s a series Westgrove has coined “The Quarantine Stream.”

“Hanging out, playing some music, taking requests. We’ll be running a virtual tip jug,” said Westgrove. “YouTube, Twitch, Facebook; we’ll be streaming everywhere. Come into the chat and you can talk directly with me.”

As Westgrove explains, not only does doing something like this allow for him to interact with fans during a time where he feels music can be really important, but it can help him financially all while staying sharp as a performer.

“Artists are just trying to bridge the gap. When we can stream and kind of get some of those tips flowing and that kind of stuff, or sell merch; buying CDs or vinyl or t-shirts; that helps us out so much,” explained Westgrove. “It keeps us in the game. The human voice can lose its flexibility, its agility in a pretty short amount of time. Plus, your memory of the songs you have memorized for your show so, it’s good all around.”

While Westgrove is eager to get back to performing in front of live audiences, he’s happy to have some time back in Wisconsin, and is excited to spend time with his family once his two week self-imposed quarantine is over. While Westgrove doesn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms, he didn’t want to risk his family’s safety.

“Every single show I’m interacting with hundreds of people,” Westgrove explained. “I didn’t want to risk anything of coming home and spreading that to my family. We grabbed an Air B ‘n B, got it for 14 days, make sure we don’t have any symptoms before I go hangout; in the meantime I’m hanging here.”

The quarantine and time alone may lead to some new Brett Westgrove music as well.

“I’ve almost got an entire new EP written, that’s ready to record,” beamed Westgrove. “I’m super pumped about releasing music.”

Westgrove says his plans are to have that EP recorded and released before he returns to Wisconsin to open the Hodag County Music festival in July.