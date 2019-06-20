Country singer from Wausau debuts song on hometown radio

Based on what people see now, Brett Westgrove seems like he was always in the bright lights. But before he fully pursued singing, he went after a different passion.

"He actually got a master in aerospace engineering," said Brett’s mother Mary Weisman.

"I got my bachelors and masters while simultaneously working as a contractor flying NASA space missions," Brett Westgrove added.

But Brett knew that he needed to pursue music.

“I decided that I needed to do whatever it took to get there. I needed to give it up or go all in,” Westgrove explained.

That pushed Brett to move to Nashville, but it was a difficult start.

“I lived in my car, showered at the gym, then I would do shows for free,” Westgrove added.

Brett’s career has come a long way. He came out with his first commercial CD in his home town.

"Coming back and having this single debut in my hometown is an amazing feeling,” Westgrove said.

