Country legend Reba McEntire coming to the Resch Center

She's sold more number-one singles than any female country artist, and Reba McEntire is bringing some of that musical catalog and her brand of homespun humor to the Resch Center next year.

Reba is performing live in concert Saturday, April 25.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, November 22, at 11 A.M. Tickets are available from LiveNation.com, ReschCenter.com or the Ticket Star box office.

Ticket prices weren't available at the time of this writing.

There will also be a ticket pre-sale starting Thursday, November 21, at 10 A.M. Conditions for the presale aren't available at this time, but the recent announcement of Cher's extended "Here We Go Again" tour gave pre-sale preference to fan club members and Citi credit card holders.

Reba's next performance is Nov. 30 at Chocktaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, about a 50-minute drive from where she grew up. Then she has eight dates at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas with Brooks and Dunn in the first half of December.