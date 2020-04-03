Country Fest postponed

Due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in guidance with local and state health authorities, Country Fest in Cadott, has been forced to postpone their originally scheduled date of June 25-27, 2020 to August 13-15, 2020.

Country Fest was able to retain all three of their 2020 headliners, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown for the August 2020 dates and are working on finalizing the rest of the lineup.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity for their tickets to roll over to the August date or have the option to transfer your 2020 tickets/campsites to next year’s Country Fest in June 2021 instead. If you are unable to attend the postponed August 2020 or June 2021 dates, you may receive a refund.