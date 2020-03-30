Counselors available to Lincoln HS students following classmate's drowning

Counselors have been made available to students at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids following the drowning of a 15-year-old classmate.

Principal Ronald Rasmussen said Taylor Jennings, a sophomore, drowned March 26 at his home in Florida.

In a letter to families, Rasmussen wrote, “With the Safer At Home policy, our counselors and school psychologists are available through virtual meetings. To book an appointment with a counselor, visit https://www.wrps.org/schools/lincoln/lhs_book_an_appointment.cfm and click on a counselor’s name.”

According to his obituary, Jennings moved to Wisconsin Rapids with his father when he was 6 years old.

