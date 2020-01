Craig Counsell will continue to call Milwaukee home for another four seasons. The Brewers have extended their manager through the 2023 season.

Counsell said in a statement: “Leading this organization on the field continues to be a great honor and a unique privilege.”

Since taking over as manager in the middle of 2015, Counsell has gone 405-381 at the helm of the Brewers. He’s finished second in NL Manager of the Year voting each of the past two seasons.