Counsell finishes second in National League Manager of the Year voting

Brewers manager Craig Counsell finished second in the National League Manager of the Year by seven points.

Counsell led a team depleted by injuries to a 89-73 record and a Wild Card berth.

The Brewers managed to win 21 of their final 29 regular season games despite the team MVP, Christian Yelich, going down with an injury on Sept. 10.

Milwaukee made back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 1981 and 1982.

Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt took home the award.

Counsell has been the Brewers manager since May of 2015 when he took over for Ron Roenicke.