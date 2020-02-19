Council diversity presentation sparks passionate discussion

Wednesday night’s Mayor’s Welcoming and Inclusivity Committee diversity training session at Wausau City Hall sparked some passionate conversation about key diversity issues that some in the community feel have been missing.

Greg Wright and Dr. Kelly Wilz address the Wausau City Council during their diversity presentation Wednesday night (WSAW photo 2/19/20)

“We hear things that are uncomfortable for us to hear, that’s completely okay,” said City Council President Lisa Rasmussen. “I think that it was a success tonight. I think that we’ve got a good start.”

Greg Wright with Create of Portage County and Dr. Kelly Wilz, a communications and gender studies professor at the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, lead the presentation, one that focused on diversity issues including race, gender, sexual orientation and more.

“I think it was a very thought-provoking conversation,” said Wright after the meeting. “I think the real measure of success is going to be what happens after.”

During the meeting, Wright addressed the council members, department heads and community members in the room saying that there are members in the community that has been voicing their concerns for years. People like Chris Norfleet, who passionately shared his concerns and experiences as a black citizen.

“I guess the urgency, and love of this community,” answered Norfleet when asked what drove him to become vocal and share his thoughts. “I think we spend a lot of time talking about something that we really need to get our hands dirty with and start putting some meat to those bones; some actual actions to those words.”

“There was a lot of call to action in tonight’s meeting, and we’re going to see how the community responds to that call,” added Wright. “I think that will really tell us whether or not tonight worked or not.”

According to Alderperson Rasmussen, tonight was only the first step, with more training sessions in place for after the spring election.

“There’s always council members that can’t make every meeting, we had a couple that missed tonight, we also have nine contested council seats,” explained Rasmussen. “If we have new council members in our midst following the election, we’ll want to host a discussion like this for them also, and a refresher for anyone else who feels they would like to attend.”