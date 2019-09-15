Corrections employees bowl for Special Olympics

Members of the Wisconsin Correctional Association bowled for a good cause Sunday at Five Star Lanes in Plover, raising money for Special Olympics.

The event was part of WCA's annual conference that helps correctional employees network and advance their careers. Members of WCA are also members of the American Correctional Association.

About 60 bowlers formed teams and played a 9-pin tournament while getting to know other people in corrections.

“We provide support to our members in education to learn more about best practices, what's coming in correction. We always like to do something to benefit local organizations and Special Olympics,” said WCA President-elect Kalen Ruck.

Corrections has a strong connection with Special Olympics, Ruck said, with many officers taking part in the organization’s annual Polar Plunge winter charity event.

WCA is hoping to surpass their goal of 500 dollars for Special Olympics Sunday.

Their conference in Stevens Point will be Monday and Tuesday with guest speakers and breakout sessions.