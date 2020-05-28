Coroner in Illinois asking for help identifying deceased 'John Doe'

Police in Illinois hoping someone in Wisconsin has the information needed identify a man found dead on May 4.

Investigators said the McHenry County Coroner’s responded to the report of a body found at the Rush Creek Conservation Area in Harvard, Illinois. The location is 5 miles south of Walworth County, Wisconsin. The remains of a white man between 50 – 70 years of age were located.

The death was determined not to be suspicious.

He has short grey head and facial hair. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 224 pounds.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office attempted to identify the decedent using fingerprints, dental examinations, and DNA analysis, but were met with negative results.

If you have any information regarding a missing person resembling this forensic sketch or know the decedent’s identity please contact the McHenry County Coroner’s Office. Chief Deputy Coroner Olivia Zednick at: OAZednick@mchenrycountyil.gov or call 815-334-4773.

The image is not an actual photograph. The image is a digital facial reconstruction of what the person may have looked like prior to his death.

