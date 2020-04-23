Coronavirus pandemic: The high school experience

The high school experience has drastically changed since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now that schools have a few weeks of virtual learning under their belts, there is a bit less panic from schools suddenly having to educate remotely. However, plans are constantly changing as new information and government directives come in.

"When I left for spring break, I had no idea that this would be the last time I would see these students ever in my classroom," Jennifer Bowling, a math teacher at Stevens Point Area Senior High said.

She starts her days determining learning targets for her students, then creates a worksheet based off of that and an answer key, a video so students know how to do the different sets of problems, and finally a formative check that allows students to demonstrate they learned the skills for the day. She also has video conferences with students who want or need individualized assistance.

She said it is clear that students miss the classroom setting.

"I have office hours every day where students can come on and ask questions and some students come on without questions, they just want to chat. And even yesterday with my test review, I had students that would come on just really... they didn't have questions, I think they just really miss the classroom," she said.

She explained they are having to scale back in terms of the amount of content they are teaching during this time and because of that, she anticipates some long-term gaps in learning.

"So, like Algebra II to Pre-Calc. that transition, we've had some good conversations about, this is what we're going to cover. This is the area our students will be weak in next year," she said. "But it's not just a one-year problem, it's a long-term problem because we also run into a problem of our students being Algebra I students being Algebra II students; a lot of those skills they just won't see in Algebra I because of all of this. So, it's not just next year, I think it will be the following year and this will be a cycle that will take time to work out."

"Last year we had those 10 snow days...so we prepared e-learning resources and materials and procedures, but we had never intended for those e-learning procedures to supersede actual face-to-face instruction," Jon Vollendorf, SPASH principal said.

He stated the high school has had anywhere from 87-89% of student engagement daily.

"Which is pretty good, but again, it's not good enough. We want to reach 100% of students," he urged.

He explained they also are recognizing that this pandemic is affecting everyone differently, which is why connecting with students has been their focus. Having students physically out of school buildings means there are additional inequities in each student's situation.

"It amplifies all of the challenges that our students would have been dealing with normally," he said.

Jennifer Knecht, the principal of the alternative high school in Stevens Point, the Charles F. Fernandez Center said the majority of her students are ones who face these types of additional challenges already and are often credit deficient because of those situations.

"They've already had this mindset of I have to figure out what I need to do," she said. "I need to work with my teacher on my own individual plan. It's just really given them the flexibility to be extremely creative at this time too."

She said teachers are working to make each assignment build as many credits as possible, something they already tried to do during a typical school year, but especially now with scaled back curriculum.

"So, if they're doing a speech, if they target the speech on something that is related to social problems or diversity issues, then we can look at how does that meet requirements, or learning targets within each of those course areas," she explained.

She said seniors at her school hold the milestone of graduation especially high because it has taken so much effort to ensure they can graduate with the rest of their class at SPASH. So, they are working to ensure graduates are recognized, even if that means hosting a delayed ceremony.

As they are figuring out those plans, Knecht urged, their primary focus is to ensure their students and their families are well during this time, and if they are not, they are working at ways to connect families with resources and support. That includes teachers engaging with students to keep up the social and emotional relationships they can build in the classroom.

"A student that tends to be very quiet in a classroom may be different in an online environment," Bowling said. "So, I've actually formed closer relationships with students that I normally wouldn't have because they were just more quiet, sit in the back of the room type of a student. And then the ones that have always been super friendly and fun to be around are like sending me pictures of their animals and things like that. But I really, really miss them. And I think that students need to know that no matter where we are, at home or at school, that their teachers still care about them, we're still here. It's just a different format."