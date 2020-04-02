Coronavirus forces cancellation of Wausau's biggest summer events

Wausau Area Events has announced its three biggest events of the summer; Balloon and Rib Fest and Chalkfest are cancelled.

According to a post on the organization’s Facebook page, the cancellation also includes July’s 400 Block Concert Series. Previously, only the Summer Kickoff Weekend Event 2020 and the three first Concerts on the Square were canceled.

The message reads:

Our world has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and Wausau is no exception. In cooperation with our vendors, sponsors, musicians, and local partners, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our summer events through July 31. This includes the cancellation of July’s 400 Block Concert Series as well as this year’s Balloon and Rib Fest and Chalkfest.

We understand there will be many questions. We’ll be reaching out to sponsors, vendors, musicians, and community partners in the coming days.

Our goal at Wausau Events has always been to deliver the best possible event experiences for our fans and sponsors. Know that we are more driven than ever to deliver on this mission. We love our community and want to do our part to keep each other safe. We look forward to seeing you in August. Until then, please take care of yourself and one another

