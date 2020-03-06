Coronavirus concerns prompt Rhinelander to cancel overseas school trip

Health safety concerns amid the coronavirus have prompted the Rhinelander School District to cancel trips overseas.

In a news release, the district states student travel to France and Germany over Spring Break 2020 (March 16-20) has been canceled. “This decision was made with school district staff closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19), staying up-to-date with CDC and State Department alerts, and meeting with school district medical advisors pertaining to student travel to Europe at this time,” the release continued.

A letter sent to parents from Superintendent Kelli Jacobi also states possible issues returning home were considered as a factor.

There are plans to reschedule the trip. Jacobi said an exception will be made to allow students that will have already graduated to attend the rescheduled trip. Families will also be refunded if they cannot attend the rescheduled trip.

