Cop on a Rooftop raising money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

For the eight year in a row, hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout the state will rise to the occasion and support the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics Wisconsin atop 56 Dunkin' rooftops on Friday, August 16, beginning at 6 a.m. through 11 a.m.

Officers hope to top last year's donation total of more than $78,000 from 60 Dunkin' rooftops as they go to new heights to raise awareness and donations to support Cop on a Rooftop. Since 2012, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $290,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

In return for the police officers doing time at their restaurants, Dunkin' will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation will receive a Free Donut coupon (limit one per customer).

Dunkin' also will feature a special glazed red and white donut ring depicting Special Olympics Wisconsin's colors, that day only. The donut, called "The Champion," will be available while supplies last at Dunkin' locations in Wisconsin.

Participating Dunkin Donuts locations in central Wisconsin:

-Marshfield: 915 N. Central Avenue (ground only)

-Plover: 3005 Village Park Dr. (ground only)

-Rhinelander: 1415 Lincoln St.

-Wausau: 4528 Rib Mountain Drive

-Weston: 4020 Schofield Ave.

-Wisconsin Rapids: 2135 8th St. South