Cooking with high quality cheese

While many Americans are spending more time at home, the one thing we can all appreciate is cooking and eating great meals that feature local, high quality, award-winning products like Wisconsin Cheese.

That also just happens to be the specialty of Parker Wallace, cookbook author and founder of the website, Parker’s Plate. Parker has teamed up with award-winning Wisconsin Cheese to share some easy and cheesy recipes and pairings that will provide a tasty diversion during these difficult times.

Grandma Siemer's Macaroni and Cheese Bake

Ingredients

2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni

4 tablespoons butter, cubed

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

4 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules.

1/4 teaspoon pepper

8 ounces Widmer's Mild Cheddar cheese, shredded and divided (2 cups)

1 1/2 cups cubed fully cooked ham

3/4 ounce BelGioioso American Grana® Parmesan cheese (1/4 cup)

Fresh minced parsley, optional

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Cook macaroni according to package directions until al dente; drain. Meanwhile, melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Whisk in flour until light brown. Gradually whisk in milk, bouillon granules and pepper. Bring to boil; cook and whisk for 2 minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat to low; gradually stir in 1 cup cheddar until smooth. Stir in the macaroni, ham and parmesan. Remove from the heat. Spoon pasta mixture in a greased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until bubbly. Sprinkle with parsley if desired. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Ingredients

Grilled Cheese Roll-Ups

8 slices white bread, crusts removed

8 slices (.75 ounce each) Arla Medium Cheddar cheese

4 tablespoons butter, cubed and divided

Instructions

Flatten bread slices to 1/4-inch thickness; top each with cheddar. Roll up tightly. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook roll-ups, in batches, for 3-4 minutes turning until sides are golden brown. Add remaining butter as necessary. Serve immediately.

Recipe Tips

Whole wheat or whole grain bread could also be substituted.