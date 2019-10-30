Cooking when living with type 1 diabetes: Sam Talbot shares his story

Since his days on Top Chef, Sam Talbot has worn many hats: celebrity chef, author, entrepreneur and consultant. One of his newest roles, however, is that of diabetes mentor.

Sam has Type 1 diabetes. He has gone public via his diabetes cook book and collaborations with his friend Nick Jonas as part of their organization, Beyond Type 1. Sam is now spearheading a new campaign inspiring others with diabetes to live more and worry less.

As part of the initiative, Sam is partnering with Medtronic to help get the message out about their technology to help more people with diabetes.

With type 1 diabetes, individuals like Sam spend a lot of time thinking about their disease which leads to a lot of daily mental work. Sam is the type of person that’s always on the go and constantly pushing the boundaries on what he can do physically.

Sam shared his story with Holly Chilsen on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Wednesday.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition for which there is no cure. According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.25 million Americans are living with the condition and 40,000 people will be diagnosed with it this year. People with Type 1 diabetes must monitor their blood sugar and take insulin multiple times a day to prevent dangerous episodes of high and low blood sugar. According to Sam, living with Type 1 diabetes means you need to be always thinking ahead.

