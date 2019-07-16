Cooking in the dog-days of summer

There's no need to heat up your kitchen during the dog-days of summer. Next time you're invited to a summer potluck, try this Grilled Potato Salad recipe.

It's sure to be a big hit alongside any meat. The banana peppers, tomatoes and arugula add great color and texture but the minimal prep might be the best part!

Grilled Potato Salad

Ingredients

4 whole medium yellow potatoes

4 whole red potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil divided

3 Tbsp Red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp dried parsley flakes

1/2 tsp Red pepper flakes

1 tsp ground mustard

1/2 tsp salt or to taste

1/2 Ground black pepper

1/2 cup banana pepper rings

2 whole Roma tomatoes seeded and coarsley chopped

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives halved

1 cup baby arugula leaves chopped

1 Tbsp capers

Instructions

Place potato slices into a medium bowl. Drizzle 1 tablespoon olive oil and toss to coat.

Place slices onto a medium-high heated grill. Grill potatoes for about four minutes on each side until grill marks appear.

When slices are cooked, remove from heat and allow to cool.

Whisk together vinegar, remaining olive oil, parsley, red pepper flakes, ground mustard, salt and pepper. Stir in pepper rings, chopped tomatoes, olives and arugula. Set aside.

When potatoes have cooled, cut each slice into quarters and gently fold chunks into the vinegar mixture. Serve immediately.