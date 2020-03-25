Convicted sex offender to be relocated in Adams Co.

Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections is announcing the relocation of a registered sex offender into the Village of Friendship, March 31.

Kent Kleven will be relocating to 510 Adams St. in Friendship. Kleven was convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault in 1993, and attempted 3rd degree sexual assault, with a weapon in 2002.

The Adams Co. Sheriff's Department says Kleven is not wanted at this time, and this notice is only meant to inform the public.

For additional information on this offender, or any sex offender in your

area, go to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry’s website: widocoffenders.org.