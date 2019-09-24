Convicted sex offender charged with child sexual assault in Antigo

Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for an Antigo man charged with having sexual contact with a child.

James Bieritz III is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and exposing his genitals to a child. Online court records list the offense date as January 2016.

According to an interview with police cited in the criminal complaint, Bieritz said his hand went down the alleged victim's pants and 'bumped' her genitals.

Bieritz is on the sex offender registry for life due a child sexual assault conviction from 1999 in Outagamie County.