Conversations around race and bias issues grow in central Wisconsin

It has been more than a week since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis. It has been a topic of serious conversation, and of course protest, throughout the country ever since and that includes central Wisconsin.

While the issues surrounding race and bias go beyond this dynamic, the Black Lives Matter movement has long focused on the relationship between police and minority communities.

For years Chris Norfleet and David Deon Stuart, heads of the advocacy organization People for the Power of Love, have been active in facilitating conversations in the area surrounding issues facing minority members.

Norfleet says he has not heard many complaints about police locally, though he noted “black people don’t complain a lot, for they’re in fear that there will be retaliation.”

“I think one of the things that we (as black people) have to deal with that white people don’t is we got to worry about if our landlord is their friend, if our job, our boss is their friend, if the people that we need to depend on for our economics and our social infrastructure are friends of people that we have to challenge,” he continued.

He said he has a good relationship with Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven, who has actively been a part of many of the community discussions and studies regarding race and bias in Marathon County for years. Norfleet says he wants to put programs together with Bliven and the department.

“(In order) to help people understand what it’s like and what it means to not be bias,” Norfleet said. “Because a lot of people intentionally or unintentionally a lot of times don’t even recognize that they’re acting out this bad behavior.”

He continued that police in general and especially the leaders in those departments need to hold officers accountable for unjust behavior and not force the public to do that for them. He urged departments need to want to hold their officers and department accountable because it is the right thing to do, adding he believes Bliven has been a good leader.

Since Bliven posted to the department’s Facebook page condemning the dead of Floyd as well as joining the Black Lives Matter protest last week, he said people from the minority community have been wanting to share their experiences in the community with him.

“I feel grateful that people have reached out and shared some of those experiences and those stories with me because it informs my decisions and it informs our next steps and how we go about our work here,” he said.

He said he has seen it himself, but knows even more after people have come forward that there is a lot of divisiveness and racism locally. “Our community has to do better, it just has to,” he urged.

Though the department is known for its community policing efforts, Bliven said increasing that outreach even more to minority communities was one of the biggest takeaways from the most recent conversations.

“People want to know their police. They want to know the police department. They want to know where we stand on things. They want to know whether or not we can be trusted,” he stated. “So, the only way that we develop that is through building personal relationships one at a time.”

He said people have asked a lot of tough questions that he admitted he doesn’t always have the answer to them. One question that has come up a lot is the tactics involved in Floyd’s death. Bliven assured, subduing someone who is resisting officers by putting their knee to their neck, let alone for 9 minutes, is not something they are trained to do in Wisconsin.

He believes the use of force tactics they are trained for are not the problem, the character of the officer is what can make it a problem. He gave an example of the use of a taser to subdue someone. That use can be appropriate for certain situations, maybe not even enough force in more serious situations, but it can be unjustified when the situation does not call for it.

The department has had the hiring philosophy of hire for character, train for skill for at least 8 years, and Bliven believes that has served them well. In that time Bliven estimated 40-50 officers have been hired due to turnover and retirements.

He said officers who have good character and are kind and compassionate people will use the least amount of force possible, helping to avoid situations like in Minneapolis. However, he said his job is also to maintain the good character of individual officers through mental health and wellness initiatives so officers do not become jaded and ultimately harm the community.

“Often, we’re defensive and I found myself being defensive,” he said about the conversations he has had lately. “You know, I believe in law enforcement. I believe that our police officers here are extraordinary people that care deeply about our community. And so, when I hear things that doesn’t support that opinion, it’s hard to hear and I get defensive, but it’s important for me to hear those things so that I can evaluate our policies, I can evaluate the people that we have here.”

He said they are reviewing policies regularly and internally the department is having conversations about how to make officers better for their community. While the department has had several related trainings like de-escalation, communication, and implicit bias trainings, there is more they can do. He said institutional racism, which is at the core of the Black Lives Matter movement, is not something they have trained their officers about and it is something they are looking into.

He also understands, however that more training is not the ultimate solution, just a step in the right direction. Wausau Police have done this in the past, but Bliven urged law enforcement agencies to regularly monitor their department’s own data for problems and red flags as well.

Bliven said, while law enforcement around the country needs to listen to minority communities, he is worried about his officers as protests have become violent. Monday, one of his officers was hit in the eye after a rock was thrown at a bus carrying a team to help Madison police with protests there.

At the end of the day, Bliven said listening to minority communities and their experiences is what is necessary to create equality and change and keep everyone safe.

Norfleet agrees. He said people in these communities know what they need, but they need people to stop talking, just listen, and support the infrastructure that will support black and minority communities thrive. That includes bringing people from these communities in to help create solutions to various problems and not having institutions do that without that input.

Norfleet said people of color should also not be expected to foot the bill to prioritize programs, solutions, etc. because the problems are a result of hundreds of years of oppression, racism, and hate upon these groups. He added opportunities available for minorities should be brought to those groups directly as well, like grants for minority business owners, and they should not be discouraged from applying as he said has happened in the past. Representation in all job fields is also important for numerous reasons.

If you would like to reach out to People for the Power of Love, click here. Bliven said if you are feeling unsafe because of racism or hate to please call police so they can help. For a philosophical discussion about police or to learn more about the Wausau Police Department, he asked that you reach out to him directly.

There will be a Black Lives Matter rally in Wausau on Saturday. Bliven challenged anyone who has condemned the violent protests and riots to show up on Saturday and talk with people at the peace walk to just listen and try to understand their position without getting defensive.

“Because that’s the start, right, is being willing to listen and talk and engage in a conversation and understand another’s perspective,” he said. “If we’re unwilling to do that, I don’t know where we go from there.

